Album of the year: ‘Golden Hour’ by Kacey Musgraves
Record of the year: ‘This Is America’ by Childish Gambino
Song of the year: ‘This Is America’ by Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson
Best rap/sung performance: ‘This Is America’ by Childish Gambino
Best music video: ‘This Is America’ by Childish Gambino
Best rap album: ‘Invasion of Privacy’ by Cardi B
Best rap song: ‘God’s Plan’ by Drake
Best new artist: Dua Lipa
Best country album: ‘Golden Hour’ by Kacey Musgraves
Best pop duo/group performance: ‘Shallow’ by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best pop vocal album: ‘Sweetener’ by Ariana Grande
Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga’s ‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)’
Best R&B album: ‘H.E.R.’ by H.E.R.
Best R&B song: ‘Boo’d Up’ by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James
Best R&B performance: ‘Best Part’ by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams
Best rap performance: (tie) ‘King’s Dead’ by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and ‘Bubblin’ by Anderson.Paak
Best urban contemporary album: ‘Everything Is Love’ by The Carters
Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson’s ‘My Way’
Best rock song: ‘Masseduction’ by St. Vincent
Best rock album: ‘From the Fires’ by Greta Van Fleet
Best rock performance: ‘When Bad Does Good’ by Chris Cornell
Best dance recording: ‘Electricity’ by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best country song: ‘Space Cowboy,’ Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)
Best reggae album: ‘44/876’ by Sting & Shaggy
Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Butterflies’
Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay’s ‘Tequila’
Best jazz vocal album: ‘The Window’ by Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best alternative music album: ‘Colors,’ Beck
Best comedy album: ‘Equanimity & the Bird Revelation,’ Dave Chappelle
Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant’s ‘Sincera’
Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter’s ‘Faith - A Journey for All’
Best folk album: Punch Brothers’ ‘All Ashore’
Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle’s ‘Look Up Child’
Best musical theatre album: ‘The Band’s Visit’
Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Joke’
Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Joke’
Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile’s ‘By the Way, I Forgive You’
Best gospel album: Tori Kelly’s ‘Hiding Place’
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’
Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir’s ‘Freedom’
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: ‘The Greatest Showman’
Best score soundtrack for visual media: ‘Black Panther’
Best song written for visual media: ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’
Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy’s ‘The Blues Is Alive and Well’
Best music film: Quincy Jones’ ‘Quincy’
Best boxed or special limited edition package: ‘Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of Weird Al’ Yankovic’
