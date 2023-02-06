Los Angeles : Actor Viola Davis on Sunday won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me," granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.
Davis is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.
The 57-year-old actor proudly said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.
Davis has a 2015 Emmy for TV series "How To Get Away with Murder," won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's "Fences" and has two Tony awards for "Fences" and "King Hedley II." "Oh my God," she said on Sunday as she accepted her Grammy.
"I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything." Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.
Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.
Winners in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:
— Best R&B Song: “CUFF IT,” Beyoncé
— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson
— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles.
— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne
— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
— Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
— Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
— Best melodic rap performance: “WAIT FOR U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems
— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper
— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
— Best traditional R&B performance: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé
— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy
— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg
— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg
— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis
— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé
— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift.
— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle
— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”
— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”
— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda
— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy
— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile
— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt
— Best American roots song: “Just Like That...,” Bonnie Raitt
— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco