French new wave band Nouvelle Vague will perform at the Dubai Opera on June 25 as part of their 15th anniversary world tour. Led by Marc Collin and Olivier Libaux, Nouvelle Vague released their first album in 2004, reinterpreting punk and new wave sounds into musical styles of the 50s and 60s.
Alongside singers Camille and Melanie Pain, Libaux and Collin created their first live show: a minimal show, with just two unique voices, a guitar, a few keyboards and electronic ambience.
After five studio albums and many global tours, Nouvelle Vague are now celebrating their 15th anniversary with an international unplugged tour keeping with the band’s original 2004 format. The show premiered in the UK in June of 2018.
This year will also see the release of the ‘Nouvelle Vague By Nouvelle Vague’ documentary, which recounts the band’s spectacular history, as well as two new studio albums.
Tickets, starting at Dh150 are available online. An early bird offer of 20 per cent off VIP and Platinum categories will be available until March 3.