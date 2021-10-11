A young Emirati singer, named Baby Alya, has become the youngest talent to be signed by Universal Music MENA.
The four-year-old is making her music debut with the upbeat track ‘Going to Dubaia’, dedicated to her favourite city.
According to a statement, Baby Alya lives in Ras Al Khaimah and it was her travels to Dubai that inspired the happy song.
The young talent, who says she loves to sing and dance, has been influenced by her family — especially her father who plays multiple instruments.
Apart from singing, Baby Alya comes up with her own melodies and lyrics.
The inspiration behind starting a music career came from Baby Alya’s interest in kids’ YouTube channels such as Nastya and Diana & Roma.
Universal Music MENA will produce her next song in Arabic to be released in November 2021 along with an official music video, celebrating the UAE National Day on December 2.
‘Going To Dubaia’ is available to stream on all platforms.