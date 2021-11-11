US musician Dave Grohl (centre) alongside the Foo Fighters accept the Global Icon award on stage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Are you ready to rock and roll?

US rockers Foo Fighters are set to make their UAE debut on December 12 as the final act at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, rounding out a star-studded line-up at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

The previously announced artists are US singer Khalid (December 9), British hip hop star Stormzy (December 10) and Scottish artist Lewis Capaldi (December 11). All the acts will take to the stage at Etihad Park.

The Foo Fighters perform at the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

Twelve-time Grammy award-winning artists Foo Fighters were recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and are known for hit tracks such as ‘Everlong’, ‘Learn to Fly’, ‘Best of You’ and ‘All My Life’.

The group, made up of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, debuted in 1995 with their self-titled debut album and have since become known as one of the best American arena/stadium rock bands.

They recently completed a 2017-2019 tour of the world’s stadiums, arenas and festivals and are currently working on their 10th album.

“It’s a special time here in the UAE and we’re delighted to finally announce our full line-up for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts as we welcome Foo Fighters with Khalid, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy to bring exceptional entertainment back to Yas Marina Circuit,” said Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, in a statement. “With the UAE debut of exciting and international award-winning musical talents including the legendary Foo Fighters, we believe this may just be our best year yet, and we’re eagerly looking forward to what will be an unprecedented four days at this year’s Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.”

Important information for ticketholders

With the updated government regulations, Etihad Park will return to full capacity for the Yasalam After-Race concerts. All ticketholders will have access to the Thursday concert, headlined by Khalid. In addition, single-day ticketholders will also have access to the day they have an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket for. Those with two-day tickets will have access to the Saturday and Sunday concerts as well as Thursday, and the three-day ticketholders can enjoy all nights of the after-race entertainment.

If one day ticketholders wish to attend a different concert to their current day, they can upgrade to a two- or three-day ticket which will allow them to select from any of the four artists. Tickets can be upgraded by calling 800 YAS only, the YMC Concierge team will be there to assist with current ticketholders requests.