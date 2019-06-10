The ‘Kamikaze’ rapper last performed in the UAE in 2012 as part of the Formula 1 weekend

Eminem Image Credit: Supplied

American rapper Eminem will return to the UAE for a show on October 25 at du Arena, Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Real Slim Shady’ artist last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2012 as part of the Formula 1 weekend, closing out the Yasalam after-race concerts. His most recent album at the time had been 2010’s Recovery, but the rapper has released three studio albums since — ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’ (2013), ‘Revival’ (2017) and ‘Kamikaze’ (2018).

His latest album debuted at No 1 on the Billboard charts in America, becoming his ninth release in a row to do so.

Tickets, available online from noon today (June 10), are priced at Dh395, Dh595, Dh795, Dh995, Dh1,295 and Dh1,495. A suite for 15 guests is also available for Dh35,000.