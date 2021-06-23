Singer Ed Sheeran will perform his new track ‘Bad Habits’ for the first time during the virtual TikTok Uefa Euro 2020 show on June 25.
The concert will be beamed on the Grammy winner’s TikTok account from his home ground stadium of Portman Road, Ipswich Town FC, and is free to watch on the popular video social media app. It will air at 12am UAE time on June 25, with a rerun available at 11pm on July 9.
The singer, who is an avid football fan, recently released a trailer for the music video of ‘Bad Habits’. The pop track and the full music video will also release on June 25. This is Sheeran’s first major release since his 2019 album ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’.
Apart from ‘Bad Habits’, a statement said Sheeran would also perform classic songs and favourites.
“Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June,” Sheeran said in the statement.
The TikTok Uefa Euro 2020 show is a celebration of music and football and marks TikTok’s partnership with Uefa. The show was announced in a film via Ed Sheeran’s TikTok channel with the help of sporting icon David Beckham.