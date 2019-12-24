Singer started a rigorous diet and exercise regime to get fit while on his last tour

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Ed Sheeran attends the UK premiere of "Yesterday" in London, Britain, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Singer Ed Sheeran says being branded as ‘fat’ by online trolls made him lose weight.

“I never had insecurities and people pointed them out — your brain starts thinking about them. It all stems from other people’s insecurities,” Sheeran said in the ‘Behind The Medal’ podcast. “So many people have things they’re insecure about so it makes them feel better to point out someone else’s. Because half the people that would point out that I’m fat are probably fat themselves.”

He was supported by his wife Cherry, and soon he started a rigorous diet and exercise regime to try to get fit while on his last world tour, which ended in August.

“My problem was I’d go to the pub, have bangers and mash, a pie, maybe a pudding and then loads of pints. And then not exercise. My friends used to call me Two Dinners Teddy. On tour, it’s very easy to drink every single day because there’s always someone visiting. I had to make a real effort on the tour. I’m 12 stone now. I started running. I’ve got into cycling as well,” he said.

The singer admitted that his weight was the reason he didn’t feature in his early music videos.