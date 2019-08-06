The 28-member band of musicians are known for performing Gulf hits and fan favourites

The Dubai Arabic Orchestra will perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time for Eid Al Adha celebrations.

In collaboration with Dubai Opera, the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture will welcome the orchestra at Ithra Theatre.

The 28-member Dubai Arabic Orchestra, which was founded in 2017, performs Gulf classics and fan favourites, including songs by Mohammed Abdo, Talal Maddah, Eid Al-Faraj and Abdulrab Idris.

“It has become absolutely vital to highlight our Gulf and Arabian identity and talent in the music industry, especially as we highlight the originality and creativity of the composers, songwriters, singers and musicians from the Arab world and the Gulf in particular,” said Eid El Farag, founder of the Dubai Arabic Orchestra.