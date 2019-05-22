‘Higher’ is the latest single from ‘Father of Asahd’

This combination photo shows rapper Nipsey Hussle at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. on March 29, 2018, left, and DJ Khaled at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Khaled is releasing a single with Nipsey Hussle that was filmed days before Hussle was shot to death in Los Angeles. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP

During the recording of what became one of Nipsey Hussle’s final songs, the rapper and DJ Khaled spoke passionately about “our families, entrepreneurship, leadership and just love,” Khaled recalls.

The result of the session is ‘Higher’, the latest single from Khaled’s new album ‘Father of Asahd’, released Friday. Before Hussle’s March 31 death, they filmed a music video for the song, which also features John Legend.

Khaled says, “He had a beautiful spirit, beautiful vibe, beautiful energy. When we got to the studio, he put that into the song.”

Khaled is donating all proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Hussle’s children, 10-year-old Emani and 2-year-old Kross. The music video, filmed days before Hussle died, was released Friday.