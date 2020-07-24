David Guetta. Image Credit: AP

Grammy Award-winning music producer David Guetta has discovered something positive about the pandemic-induced lockdown.

He says he is enjoying his first summer holiday since he was 17.

“I’m having the first summer holidays in my life with my children. It never happened to me,” said Guetta, as he joined the special virtual Tomorrowland Around The World press event from his boat, where he was enjoying the break with his family.

“I went to this place where they always go for the first time in my life. It is very charming. It feels like I’m 16 years old again. There are, like, 10 kids in a house, and we take very small boats, nothing fancy, no yacht. There’s no VIP show-off. We lay down on the stand, we take this small boat and we eat oysters in the middle of the sea. It’s really amazing,” he added.

The ‘Titanium’ hit maker continued: “Of course, I understand the frustration of many people, and we are very lucky because we don’t have to worry if we’re going to eat next month. We also realise how blessed we are to have money on the side and we can wait to go back to work next year. But you know, so far, I’m not gonna lie. I’m enjoying the very first summer holiday in my entire life since I was 17.”

Workwise, he said: “I’ve never been so creative since [the past] 15 years.”

At the moment, the globally renowned French DJ-music producer is excited up about his performance at digital festival Tomorrowland Around The World.

Talking about it, the 52-year-old said: “It is kind of crazy that I have played from the first one to this one and I hope they keep letting me play for the next 10 years. I saw it grow and respected Tomorrowland for being so creative. This is the only festival that has the guts to not only try a new creative model, in terms of, artistically but also even economic model. Because we have no idea how it’s going to go. But I respect that they are willing to take the risk to do something innovative. That’s how we created that [music] scene, by doing things that have never been done before.”

“I’m honestly super curious [about the virtual edition],” he added.