Dalida Image Credit: Supplied

A tribute concert for the late singer Dalida will take place on October 10 at Dubai Opera.

Palestinian singer Lina Sleibi, 26, will perform Dalida’s biggest hits, which include iconic tracks such as ‘Salma Ya Salama’. Sleibi gained popularity with her 2015 cover of Dalida’s ‘Helwa Ya Baladi’. To date, it has more than 6 million views on YouTube.

Dalida, a French vocalist, was born Yolanda Cristina Gigilotti to Italian parents in Egypt in 1933. After winning Miss Egypt in 1954, Dalida rose to fame; she moved to Europe to launch a music career that went on for more than three decades, performing in Arabic, Italian, Greek, German, French, English, Japanese, Dutch and Spanish. Dalida committed suicide in 1986 at the age of 54.