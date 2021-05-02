Camila Cabello is the latest international celebrity to send out an appeal for India as the country grapples with a growing surge in COVID-19 cases.
The ‘Havana’ singer posted a video on her Instagram, asking people to contribute towards ongoing relief efforts. “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID. There have been over 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen and medicine to save lives,” Cabello said.
“My friends Jay and Radhi Shetty are working to raise $1 million for Give India to provide essential support to fight this outbreak,” the 20-year-old added.
Author and lifestyle coach Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty posted similar messages on their social media.
The Cuban-American singer-songwriter joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas who are also pooling in their efforts to raise $1m for Give India, which will go towards providing essential equipment, oxygen and medical supplies to those in need.
The second wave in India has seen daily cases cross 350,000, with the death toll crossing 200,000.
Several Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and Suniel Shetty have stepped up to help by donating oxygen concentrators. Actors Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up with Mission Oxygen India to provide donations and amplify their cause.
Read more
Salman Khan has launched a food truck to feed frontline workers in Mumbai.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Relief Fund, while stars such as Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar are using their social media to amplify appeals of those in need.