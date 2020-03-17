Here's how you can see John Legend perform live on Instagram tonight at midnight, UAE time

Chris Martin Image Credit: AP

As social distancing gathers steam, artists are coming up with creative ways to entertain fans as many quarantine themselves during the coronavirus global pandemic.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took to the band’s Instagram account late on March 16 to run a live stream where he engaged with fans around the world and took requests that he played on his trusty piano and while strumming the guitar.

During the Instagram Live, Martin revealed that his band members were all stuck in separate countries on account of the travel restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic, thus prompting him to hop on to social media and reach out to his fans directly.

Martin entertained fans for close to 30 minutes, performing some of his hit tracks including ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ and ‘Trouble’.

The ‘Together At Home’ initiative, in conjunction with the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen, has also roped in John Legend for a private performance. Fans of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) awards winner who missed out on his performance in Dubai earlier this year, still have time to catch his Instagram concert live.

John Legend in Dubai Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome,” tweeted Legend.

He further added: “Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to.”

In case you are wondering, Legend will perform live tonight at midnight (March 18) UAE time.