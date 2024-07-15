British rock band Coldplay treated fans to a special surprise during their concert at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Friday, July 12, unveiling their new song, 'Good Feelings,' to the delight of attendees.

Led by Chris Martin, Coldplay debuted the upbeat track, which has already captured the hearts of listeners with its nostalgic lyrics and catchy melody, according to Billboard.

Martin serenaded the audience with verses that reminisce about love and summer days, singing, "We fell in love in the summer/I remember baby, we felt the sun shine through/And we were born for each other," reported Billboard.

Fans of Coldplay may recognise 'Good Feelings' from previous rumours linking it to the band's 2021 album, 'Music of the Spheres', where it was speculated to be a collaboration with The Chainsmokers under the production of Max Martin.

However, the new rendition of the song, featuring vocals by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, is now anticipated to be part of Coldplay's forthcoming tenth studio album, 'Moon Music', scheduled for release on October 4.

In June, Coldplay gave a taste of what's to come with the release of 'Feelslikeimfallinginlove,' another Martin-produced single set to feature on 'Moon Music'.

The track showcases Martin's heartfelt lyrics, singing, "It feels like I'm falling in love/You're throwing me a lifeline/Oh, not for the first time/I know I'm not alone," according to Billboard.

The band's global tour in support of 'Music of the Spheres', which commenced on March 18, 2022, in Costa Rica, has been a monumental journey spanning several years.

Currently scheduled to conclude with two shows at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 16, Coldplay continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their evocative music and energetic performances.