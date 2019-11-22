(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 15, 2017 Lead singer of British band Coldplay Chris Martin (R) with guitarist Jonny Buckland perform at The Stade de France Arena in Saint Denis on the outskirts of Paris. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said on November 21, 2019, the band had shelved plans to go on tour to promote their latest album over concerns about the environmental impact of concerts. The band's new album, "Everyday Life", is being released on Friday but its members have decided to play only two gigs, both in the Jordanian capital Amman, which will be broadcast free on YouTube. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

The British band Coldplay has decided not to launch a global tour because of environmental concerns.

Frontman Chris Martin told the BBC that the band is not going on tour to promote its latest album because it wants to take time to determine how a tour can be beneficial to the environment.

He said: “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”

He says the band has had a number of major tours and wants to find a way to make the next tour more about giving than taking.