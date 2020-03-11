The music festival is being postponed from April to October

Coachella file photo Image Credit: AFP

The uber-popular Coachella music festival has been postponed from its usual two-weekend-run in April to October due to concerns about the growing coronavirus.

The festival’s producer Goldenvoice made the announcement, also confirming that Stagecoach, a country music festival, will also be postponed. Coachella, held in Southern California, will now take place on October 9-11 and October 16-18, while Stagecoach will take place October 23-25.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” Goldenvoice said in a statement.

The company said all passes for original dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows, and customers will be notified by Friday on how to obtain a refund if they cannot attend.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were originally announced as headliners of Coachella. Goldenvoice didn’t say if the performance lineup would change or stay intact. Others announced to perform include Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert and FKA twigs.

Riverside County, which has six coronavirus cases, declared a public health emergency on Sunday.

“No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr Cameron Kaiser.

The move came the same day Carlos Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix canceled concerts because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Santana said he had canceled the European tour dates of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour and that refunds will be available through point of purchase. The tour was scheduled to start March 17 in Poland.