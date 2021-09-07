It’s a baby boy for rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset.
Both the stars posted pictures from the hospital to share the news of their second child together. Cardi, 28, posted a picture on Instagram showing herself in a hospital bed cradling her newborn, with Offset by her side. Her caption didn’t mention the baby’s name, but it gave his birth date — September 4.
Offset, 29, shared a picture with his child on his chest, along with the caption: “Chapter 5.”
This is the Migo rapper’s fifth child; he also has Jordan, 11, Kalea, 6, and Kody, 6, from previous relationships, and 3-year-old Kulture with the Grammy-winning rapper.
“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with People. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”
Cardi made her baby announcement earlier in June in typical Cardi fashion — during her 2021 BET Awards performance, while wearing a daring outfit that had a sheer panel to showcase her baby bump.
“#2! @offsetyrn,” she later posted on Instagram.