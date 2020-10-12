‘WAP’ rapper Cardi B didn’t hold back while celebrating her 28th birthday with friends on October 11 — but her most notable guest was husband Offset, who she filed for divorce from last month.
Seeming to have made amends, Cardi B and Offset couldn’t keep their hands off each other, sharing a kiss and more in videos circulated via their social media accounts and Instagram stories.
Offset also took to Instagram on October 12 to wish his wife a happy birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best!” wrote the Migos rapper.
Offset and Cardi share daughter Kulture, born in 2018. For Cardi’s birthday, Offset rented out a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, on which Kulture wished “mommy” a happy birthday. He also bought her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, worth more than $300,000 (Dh1.1 million), which he surprised her with in Las Vegas.
“Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! Over came every obstacle in front of you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep [expletive] balling I’m lucky.”
In September, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after nearly three years of marriage, stating there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” A hearing had been set for November 4.