Cardi B and Offset. Image Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Cardi B says she hasn’t shed “one tear” after she filed for divorce from Offset and asked the public to stop speculating over her reasons.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper took to Instagram Live to clarify that the cause of her split from her husband, who is part of rap trio Migos, isn’t cheating.

“The reason of my divorce is not because of none of that [expletive] that ever happened before. It’s not ‘cause of cheating,” she said, also blasting the rumour that Offset has a child on the way from another woman. “I just got tired of [expletive] arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

Cardi sounded off against those who claim this to be just another a publicity stunt to sell her upcoming music. “My first album is three-times platinum and I didn’t need any [expletive] stunts to do that. My single right now [‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion] is No 1 worldwide; why would I need something personal to sell my next anything that I’m dropping? I don’t need that.”

The chart-topper and mum-of-one, sharing two-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset, added: “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do [expletive] grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-ups.”