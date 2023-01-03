It’s the season of paying it forward and BTS’ J-Hope is at the forefront after announcing that he will donate money to revive the local economy in his hometown of Gwangju.
According to reports, J-Hope took part in the 'Hometown Love Donation Campaign' with the intention of giving away money to the place he grew up in during his childhood.
“J-Hope, who is currently in the United States, has expressed his intention to donate 5 million won [approximately $3,900] through his father. Once J-Hope returns to Korea, he will send his donation by internet to his hometown of Bukgu,” a report in news website Soompi read.
'The Hometown Love Donation Project' is a campaign targeting individuals who wish to donate to their hometown. Different options for gifting are available.
On January 2, J-Hope returned to Korea from the United States following his performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.
Even on his previous birthdays, J-Hope has donated money for various charities.