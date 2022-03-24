Rapper and dancer J-Hope, of South Korean group BTS, is the sixth member to test positive for COVID-19.
The K-Pop titans’ agency Big Hit Music made the announcement on March 24.
“J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning (March 24). j-hope has completed up to his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine,” the statement read.
J-Hope, along with Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, and at four nights of their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The agency confirmed that J-Hope won’t miss out on these events.
“J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes,” the statement added.
The 28-year-old rapper’s diagnosis comes days after it was announced that singer Jin had undergone surgery on his finger after injuring it.
In the last four months, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V had tested positive and recovered for the novel coronavirus.