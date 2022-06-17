Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook will be collaborating on a new single, ‘Left and Right’.
Puth took to his Instagram handle and shared a playful video announcing his upcoming collaboration.
He captioned the post and wrote, “Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook)!!”
‘Left and Right’ will appear on Puth’s upcoming self-titled album and will be available for pre-order on Friday, June 24. He revealed that if the song receives 500,000 pre-saves, it would be released on June 24.
During an interview with KIIS-FM at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, he accidentally confirmed the project. “Fans believe you’ve collaborated with BTS. “Are they going insane?” the interviewer asked. “I heard that as well,” Puth responded. “My entire camp is unaware of when it will be released.”
Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the collaboration. They’ve been waiting for it since Jungkook did a cover of Puth’s smash hit, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore.’