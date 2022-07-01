South Korean rapper J-Hope has taken a trip to the dark side for his newest song ‘More’, which released on July 1.
The first track and music video from his upcoming album ‘Jack in the Box’ sees the member of K-Pop group BTS shed his bubbly persona for an edgier and rough one.
The old school hip hop beat on ‘More’ is accentuated by heavy grunge riffs that are a marked departure from what was heard on his first solo effort, 2018’s mix tape ‘Hope World’.
“Keep my passion, I gotta go, I’m still (not enough),” J-Hope raps in the song.
‘Jack in the Box’, which releases on July 15, is the musician and dancer’s first solo LP. The new music comes weeks after BTS — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — announced that they are taking a hiatus as a group in order to focus on solo activities and their ‘chapter 2’.
“‘Jack in the Box’ lends voice to J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further,” record label Big Hit Music said in a statement. “The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.”
The 28-year-old will bring his new music to a live stage when he headlines Lollapalooza on July 31, making him the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major US music festival.
Lollapalooza 2022 takes place from July 28 to July 31 at Grant Park in Chicago.
Jungkook recently featured on Charlie Puth’s track ‘Left and Right’; and more music is expected from other members.