Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears broke her silence on the split from her former partner Sam Asghari on Friday after the couple confirmed their divorce after 14-month of marriage and a relationship that lasted seven years.
The singer called it a painful experience, but it was something that "had to be done."
Taking to her Instagram, the 'Toxic' singer on August 18 night penned: "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"
She continued: "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!"
'But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"
The couple filed for divorce while Sam Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences."
The 41-year-old had met Asghari (29) back in 2016 for her music video for the song 'Slumber Party'. The couple reportedly started dating in 2017.