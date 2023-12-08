The closing ceremony of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 final will be a star-studded affair with Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar set to perform live at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Dec 9, at 6pm before the start of the final match.
Tickets are available for Dh10 at https://events.q-tickets.com/uae/eventdetails/4013826602/abu-dhabi-t10-season-7.
Kakkar made a name for herself during the second season of Indian Idol in 2005, and since then, has been associated with some of the top music labels in India. She recently performed live in front of packed crowds during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
Apart from Kakkar, Iranian-German model, actress, dancer, and singer Elnaaz Norouzi will entertain through dance. Norouzi entered the Indian film industry with the Netflix cult classic, ‘Sacred Games’, and since then has worked across several Indian movies and TV shows, the latest being in the second season of Made in Heaven. She also made her Hollywood debut alongside Gerard Butler in the 2023 hit ‘Kandahar’.
A fashion show featuring designs by Libaas is also a part of the programme.