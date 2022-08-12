Indian singer Arjun Kanungo recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis in an intimate wedding ceremony.
The singer dropped a string of adorable pictures on his social media from his wedding day.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' singer shared his beautiful wedding pictures, which he captioned, "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."
The singer donned an off-white sherwani from designer Anita Dongre. Carla, on the other hand, opted for a beautiful red Sabyasachi lehenga and heavy jewellery.
The 'Jannat' actor Sonal Chauhan commented, "Omg !!! This is soooo beautiful. Congratulations and Lots of love to you and @carlaruthdennis."
Tv serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta commented, "Eternal happiness." followed by red heart emoticons.
Actor Gauhar Khan commented, "Omg super congratulations! U guys look like all things love !."
Arjun Kanungo has produced several popular songs over the years, including 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Gallan Tipsiyaan', 'Khoon Choos Le' (Go Goa Gone), 'Aaya Na Tu', 'La La La', and many others.