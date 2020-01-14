Billie Eilish arrives at Billboard's Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer Billie Eilish is reportedly set to become the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme.

Eilish is reportedly penning the title track for the new James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The news was first reported by the Bond blog MI6-HQ, who wrote: “MI6 understands that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be performing the title song to the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’.”

If true, the honour would be the latest addition to 18-year-old Eilish’s credit, and she would be following in the footsteps of Sam Smith, Adele, and Shirley Bassey by singing the tune.

James Bond film officials have yet to comment on the report.

‘No Time to Die’ marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as British spy 007, and is due for release on April 2, 2020.