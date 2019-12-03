The artist will perform a live-streamed concert from Cupertino to mark the occasion

Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Image Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honours for the pop singer.

Apple announced Monday that Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honours.

Eilish will perform a live-streamed concert from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, beginning at 6.30pm PST on Wednesday.

Lizzo has been named the breakthrough artist of the year.

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ is the company’s pick for song of the year.