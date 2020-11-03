Singer says they produce ‘hundreds of jars of honey a year’ for her family

Beyonce’s Beyhive, meet Beyonce’s beehives.

Fans of the music icon are buzzing after Queen B revealed in an interview with British Vogue’s Edward Enninful she keeps multiple beehives — yes, actual beehives — on her property that are occupied by “around 80,000 bees” and produce “hundreds of jars of honey a year” for her family.

“I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,” she told Vogue when asked for a “surprising” detail about her life. “I’ve had them at my house for a while now. ... I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue [Ivy] and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”

Needless to say, Beyonce’s other Beyhive — comprising her many loyal admirers — was shook by this news. After the Vogue piece landed on Friday, Twitter was abuzz with jokes about Beyonce “cheating on us with the real bees” and “thanking her Beyhive instead of her Beehive in her live performances.”

“Learning today that Beyonce has real beehives ... just sent me to another level of love for this woman!!!” Twitter user @_LalaLands_ posted, along with some bee emojis. “Literally Queen B.”

“Now I’m waiting for my box of bey bee honey and my personalised IVY Park [package] to show up,” @dawnad_SWK tweeted with some crying laughing emojis and a gif of ‘I Love New York’ star Tiffany Pollard sitting patiently in bed.

Speaking of Ivy Park, Beyonce released a vibrant new line of athletic apparel, which she modelled flawlessly on the cover of British Vogue and on her Instagram page, where she endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris a day ahead of the presidential election.

“Come thru, Texas!” she wrote, calling on her home state to show up at the polls while flashing her “I Voted” sticker and repping a Biden-Harris face mask.

In conversation with Vogue, the ‘Black Is King’ mastermind reflected on the importance of using her platform to shed light on important issues during a devastating election year that has seen more than 230,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 as well as several Black Americans killed by police.

In April, Beyonce joined forces with fellow Texan and rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of the latter’s hit, ‘Savage,’ benefiting COVID-19 relief efforts helmed by the Houston-based non-profit Bread of Life. And in July, she penned a powerful letter to the Kentucky attorney general demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was killed in her home by police earlier this year.