FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce, center, and Jay-Z perform during a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Cleveland. Beyonce performed a 2-hour set at Coachella, Saturday, April 14, 2018, paying tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges and universities. Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.( AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Image Credit: AP

Beyonce and Jay Z are getting recognised for achievements outside of music: The power couple will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards for accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD announced on Monday that the Carters will receive its Vanguard Award at its 30th annual awards on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The award, previously given to Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Antonio Banderas, honours “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” GLAAD said.

GLAAD said Beyonce, who has a large gay fanbase, is being recognised for speaking out about marriage equality nationwide; for including members of the LBGTQ community in her music videos; and for dedicating one of her performances to the victims and survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.