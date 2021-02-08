Pop star Ariana Grande is on a roll as she earns her 20th Guinness World Record title.
The ‘god is a woman’ singer now has the most songs to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
The five tracks that got the 27-year-old her latest accolade are: ‘Positions’, ‘Rain on Me’ (Lady Gaga featuring Grande), ‘Stuck with U’ (with Justin Bieber) and ‘7 rings’ and ‘thank u, next’.
“What makes her recent record achievement so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist to have accomplished this in history,” Guinness World Records wrote on its website. “Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens.”
The artists who have come closest to this achievement are Mariah Carey, Drake, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Taylor Swift — they have three number one tracks on the Billboard Hot 100.
Some of Grande’s 20 Guinness World Records are as follows:
- Most followers on Spotify (female)
- Most followers on Instagram for a female musician
- Most followers on Instagram for a female
- Most streamed act on Spotify (female)
- Most subscribers for a musician on YouTube (female)