Ariana Grande’s thank u, next has already nabbed the singer her first No 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and now it has a video burning up social media.
The video dropped on Friday afternoon and is rife with references to classic comedies from the early 2000s, including Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and Bring It On.
The buzzed-about video for thank u, next is in keeping with the song’s profile thus far. Grande released the song as a surprise earlier in the month, in the wake of the sudden end to her whirlwind romance with former fiance Pete Davidson.
Throughout the song, Grande recounts several of her exes and struggles from her past, grateful for all of it because it made her who she is today.
Those who need a Grande fix can check out the video here, but be aware that some colourful language is featured throughout. Also, be on the lookout for a few very special guest stars, including Troye Sivan, Jennifer Coolidge and “cool mom” Kris Jenner.