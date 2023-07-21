Singer Ariana Grande is reportedly moving on after her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer, 30, is dating Broadway alum Ethan Slater, her co-star in the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Wicked’, sources confirmed to People.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January," one source says. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

Grande is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical, while Slater, 31, will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.

The movie began shooting in the U.K. last year and was scheduled for release in November 2024, though it remains unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect its premiere.

The new romance comes after Grande and estranged husband Gomez, 27, separated after nearly two years of marriage. A source told People on Monday that the couple “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since.

Slater has been married to singer Lilly Jay since 2018, and they welcomed a son last year.

He is working as an actor, singer, composer and writer, and got his big break recently as SpongeBob Squarepants in the Broadway musical -- for which he earned a Tony Award nomination.

According to Daily Mail, the two met while filming on the set of ‘Wicked’ in England.

Grande split from her husband of two years and luxury realtor Dalton Gomez in January 2023, although news of this only broke in July.

Sources claim that Grande and Slater have denied any suggestion that they started to date prior to ending their former relationships.

They were first romantically linked on July 20, a few days after the pop star's split from Dalton was confirmed.