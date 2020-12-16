Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin get engaged in secret? If the bold emerald ring on Johnson’s left hand ring finger is any indication, the ’50 Shades of Grey’ actress might be planning to tie the knot to her musician boyfriend, better known as Coldplay’s lead singer.
Johnson was snapped by paparazzi wearing a black mask and speaking on the phone, with her emerald stone glaring back at cameras.
Johnson, 31, and Martin, 43, have had a fairly private romance that began grabbing attention in 2017. The two were spotted cosying up to one another at a sushi restaurant, shortly before Johnson was seen in the audience at one of Martin’s concerts.
While the couple, who have matching infinity symbol tattoos, have kept their relationship private, Johnson’s famous parents both weighed in on the relationship.
Actor Don Johnson, her father, told Digital Spy, “Yeah, that’s... uh troubling, isn’t it? No, she’s a big girl, she can handle herself!” while her actress mother, Melanie Griffith, exclaimed to People: “I adore him!”