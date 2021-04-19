Justin Bieber Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Fifth anniversary of Justin Bieber deportation plea

2014

The White House declined to comment on a public campaign to deport Justin Bieber from the US after the Canadian singer was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, substance abuse and illegal drag racing in the rented yellow Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Spyder.

More than 275,000 people had signed a petition on the White Hoarse website imploring US President Barack Obama to revoke Bieber’s visa. However, they did not comment citing terms in its ‘We the People’ petition programme that allows it to decline certain petitions.

Bieber, 19 at the time, was arrested in Miami on January 23 and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

However, following his arrest and trial the state agreed to drop the DUI charge in exchange for Bieber pleading guilty and the payment of a paltry $500 fine and attend a 12-hour anger management course. Bieber had also donated $50,000 to a children’s charity on his own initiative.

DUIs and drag-racing are not deportable offenses in the US.

The waxing of Michael Jackson

1997

Michael Jackson Image Credit: Facebook.com/michaeljackson

The late Michael Jackson attended the unveiling of a wax statue of himself at the Grevin Museum of Wax in Paris, France. The King of Pop had given the museum one of his own trademark outfits to dress the figure.

The sculpture was created by French artist Denis Longchampt.

Jackson was so in awe of the waxwork that the museum decided to present him with an exact replica.

In honour of what would have been Jackson’s 58th birthday, Madame Tussauds wax museum in London unveiled three MJ replicas.

The Grevin museum was inaugurated in 1881 and today exhibits more than 500 famous figures from Albert Einstein to Mahatma Gandhi and includes several music icons like Taylor Swift, Mick Jagger and Louis Armstrong.

George Michael emulates Stevie Wonder

1986

George Michael Image Credit: Reuters

Singer George Michael made history when his second single, ‘A Different Corner,’ peaked at No.1 on the UK singles chart.