The Rolling Stones introduced their famous logo and Lennon sold shares in father’s music

FILE PHOTO: Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during the band's first concert of the "No Filter" European tour, at the Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Not so tongue in cheek

1971

Branded keyrings. Image Credit: AP

The Rolling Stones introduced their infamous ant-authority licking-tongue and lips logo for the first time on their own record label, Rolling Stones Records which accompanied the release of the album ‘Sticky Fingers’. The album featured the hit song ‘Brown Sugar’ and was their first release since the band parted company with Decca Records.

The logo is based on the face and expression of Stones front man and singer Mick Jagger. It was designed in 1970 by a 25-year-old student, Jon Pasche, who was studying at the Royal College of Art. He earned 50 pounds for his efforts.

The logo is also Britain’s favourite t-shirt design

Lennon sells share in his father’s music

2007

John Lennon Image Credit: AFP

Julian Lennon sold a ‘significant’ stake of his share in the songs his father John wrote for The Beatles to US music publishing company Primary Wave.

The firm would now receive payments when any Lennon compositions which were sold on CD, performed live or played on the radio.

The catalogue included classic tracks such as All You Need Is Love, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, a song which was inspired by a sketch a young Julian drew. Conspiracy theorists said that the song actually stood for the drug LSD.

Julian Lennon has also enjoyed a fair amount of success with his own music with his best-known chart hits Too Late For Goodbyes in 1984 and 1991’s Saltwater, from the album of the same title.

The rights to The Beatles’ recordings are owned by EMI, initialism for Electric and Musical Industries, while the publishing rights are jointly held by Michael Jackson and Sony.

Born this day, that year

1946

Al Green Image Credit: GN Archives

There mercurial Al Green, often referred to as The Reverend, Al Green.

The iconic American singer, songwriter wrote some timeless Classics including the 1971 UK No.4 single ‘Tired Of Being Alone’ and the 1972 US No.1 single ‘Let’s Stay Together’, a beautiful song about unconditional love.

The song has appeared in several movies as The Ladies’ Man, On the Line, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Munich.