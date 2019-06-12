Acclaimed musician Anoushka Shankar will cancel several shows due to her health. She hasn’t shared details about her illness, but said she is gearing up for a major surgery.

“Dear friends, I’m so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly and I’ve been somewhat heartbroken about it,” Shankar tweeted on Monday. “At present I’m spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding.”

The London-based sitarist, also the daughter of the late sitar exponent Ravi Shankar, was set to perform in various countries like Germany, the US and France starting from Monday.

TAB 190611 Anoushka Shankar-1560324480922
Kolkata: Sitar player and singer Anoushka Shankar during the promotion of restored Indian silent film 'Shiraz: A Romance of India' in Kolkata on Nov 2, 2017. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS
View gallery as list