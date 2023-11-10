IANS

American rapper Nicki Minaj regrets plastic surgery after looking back at old pictures

Music/Entertainment

Singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj has some regrets about some of her plastic surgery decisions.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to -- more than likely, not definitely, more than likely -- look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was’," she said.

The 40-year-old rapper confessed her regrets on Thursday’s episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, reports People magazine.

Nickitold podcast hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle, “That’s what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”

During the interview celebrating Nicki's cover story for Vogue's November issue, the co-hosts reminded the singer about the moment she joined Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour at the Carolina Herrera Show in September 2011.

As per People, Nicki immediately told the co-hosts that she prefers not to look at older photos of herself "cause I didn’t like the way I looked." "I didn’t like being skinny," she continued. The singer said: "And when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to look like that girl again’.

“The reason why I wasn’t able to look back at my old photos was I didn’t like the way I looked, right, physically," Nicki added. "And now I love the way that person looks physically.”