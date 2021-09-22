Don’t fret if you are unable to catch world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli during the opening concert for Expo 2020 Dubai on September 30.
Bocelli will be bringing his Believe World Tour to the emirate on November 8 at the Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel as part of the fifth annual PaRus international music festival-2021.
The concert will feature the hits from Bocelli’s latest album ‘Believe’, a poignant and personal collection of songs, as well as his beloved timeless ballads and operatic masterpieces.
“We are excited to announce the main event of our annual PaRus music festival in Dubai, dedicated to the celebration of its fifth anniversary and the golden jubilee of the UAE. Accompanied by a full orchestra as well as by soprano and other guest artists, Andrea Bocelli will create an unforgettable atmosphere at one of the signature venues overlooking the main city landmark, Burj Al Arab,” Evgeniy Morozov, general producer at PaRus Music Festival and CEO at M Premiere said in a statement.
Tickets for the concert start from Dh750 and are available from Dubai Calendar website.
The PaRus international music festival runs from November 3 to 8. Doors on the night to open at 7pm with the show starting at 8.30pm.
The legendary opera singer will also perform at the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, along with Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day, platinum-selling British pop star Ellie Goulding, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo at Al Wasl Plaza on September 30.