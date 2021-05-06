Adele has rolled into her 33rd birthday in style — and while seemingly on holiday.
In new pictures the Grammy winning singer posted on Instagram on Wednesday, she is seen looking radiant without any make-up or elaborate outfits.
In one picture, she shows off a planet tattoo on her arm and one on her hand that reads ‘Paradise’. While in another two pictures she can be seen taking a swim in tropical blue waters and giving a twirl in a pretty dress. The caption on the post was, fittingly, “Thirty Free”.
The ‘When We Were Young’ singer has kept a low profile amid her divorce from husband Simon Konecki in March, almost two years after separating. According to reports at the time, they will have joint custody of their son Angelo and neither of them will be paying child or spousal support. Legal documents stated that the couple used mediation to amicably reach the terms of the split.
Adele and Konecki first announced their separation in April 2019 after more than seven years together.
The singer is very private about her personal life, however she has been known to pop up on social media on her birthdays to post pictures. On her most recent posts, fans have left comments asking when her fourth album is coming out. Adele’s last album was her ‘25’, which released in November 2015.