Dubai: Starting today on December 5th, the action in Abu Dhabi isn’t limited to the racing tracks. The Yasalam After-Race Concerts, running from December 5 to 8 at Etihad Park as a part of Abu Dhabi F1 races, will bring an impressive line-up of international music stars to the capital.

Featuring Teddy Swims, the soulful sensation; Peggy Gou, the queen of electronic beats; pop-rock giants Maroon 5; rap icon Eminem; and rock legends Muse, these gigs will be the highlight of the four-day sporting event.

Here's a look at the artists and why you shouldn't miss them:

Thursday, December 5: Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou

The opening night sets the stage with a dynamic duo of musical talents. Teddy Swims brings his powerhouse voice to Abu Dhabi. Known for his genre-defying style, Teddy’s viral covers and original hits like Lose Control have earned him millions of fans worldwide.

Teddy Swims Image Credit: Yas

Born Jaten Dimsdale, this American singer-songwriter has swiftly risen to fame with his soulful voice and genre-blending style, encompassing R&B, soul, country, and pop. His hit single Lose Control reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), released in September 2024, showcases his versatility and emotional depth.

Joining him is Peggy Gou, the South Korean DJ and producer who has taken the global electronic music scene by storm. Famous for her hit (It Goes Like) Nanana, Peggy’s sets are a blend of house, techno, and eclectic beats.

Peggy Gou Image Credit: Yas

Friday, 6 December: Maroon 5

Global pop-rock sensation Maroon 5 takes the spotlight on the second night. With a career spanning nearly three decades and countless hits like She Will Be Loved, Moves Like Jagger, and Memories, the band led by frontman Adam Levine promises a night of sing-along anthems and energetic performances. Maroon 5 has achieved international superstardom, earning multi-platinum certifications in over 35 countries and racking up an impressive 50 Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations.

Maroon 5 will be headlining one of the after race concerts in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Maroon 5/X

Saturday, 7 December: Eminem

One of the greatest rappers of all time will take the stage on Saturday. With 15 Grammy Awards to his name and anthems like Lose Yourself, Stan, and Without Me, Eminem’s explosive stage presence and razor-sharp rhymes are not to be missed. His performance in Abu Dhabi comes at a poignant moment for the rapper, following the recent passing of his mother, Debbie Nelson. Despite the personal loss, Eminem has confirmed he will go ahead with the show. Known for his electrifying live shows and unrelenting energy, Eminem will bring a mix of timeless hits and fan favorites to Etihad Park, making Saturday night a must-see highlight of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

US rapper Eminem (C) performs on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

Sunday, 8 December: Muse

Closing the weekend in style, Muse, the legendary British rock band, will deliver a high-octane finale. Known for their stadium-filling sound and innovative live performances, Muse’s hits like Knights of Cydonia and Hysteria have redefined modern rock. With two Grammy Awards under their belt, they are the perfect act to bring the After-Race Concerts to a glorious close.

MUSE Image Credit: Yas

Tickets: