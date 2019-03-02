Known by her stage name as HyunA, she is unapologetically herself as a musician and as a woman. She was a member of now-disbanded 4Minute and solidified a solo career with her distinct approach to music and bold character. For a micro-managed industry, she managed to break tradition when she publicly disclosed her relationship with former labelmate and now former member of boy group Pentagon, E’Dawn, who both are now signed under Psy’s label. I guess rules are meant to be broken.