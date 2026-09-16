GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Miss Universe India finalist returns to Google job after pageant

The finalist returned to her Bengaluru workplace days after competing for the crown

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Miss India 2026 finalist Umanga Kumawat shares a glimpse of her typical workday at Google.
Miss India 2026 finalist Umanga Kumawat shares a glimpse of her typical workday at Google.
Instagram/ umanga_kumawat

From the glamour of the Miss Universe India stage to a regular workday at Google, Umanga Kumawat has returned to her corporate job in Bengaluru just weeks after competing in the national pageant.

Kumawat represented Madhya Pradesh at the Miss Universe India 2026 finale in Jaipur on August 23, where she secured a place in the Top 20 among 52 contestants. UAE-born Keralite Kaziah Liz Mejia won the national title.

On September 14, Kumawat shared a one-minute “day in my life” video from Google’s Bengaluru campus, giving her followers a glimpse of her routine after the pageant.

Her day begins at around 9.30 am, when she gets ready for work before heading to the Google campus with her laptop, backpack and earbuds.

Before starting work, she visits the company’s wellness centre, where she uses the treadmill and does stretches and leg exercises.

By around 12.30 pm, she is back at her desk, working on her laptop and reviewing documents.

Lunch comes at around 2.10 pm. While the Google cafeteria offers options including biryani, fruit and dessert, Kumawat chooses noodle soup with greens.

She returns to work at 3pm and later moves to a quieter lounge area. At around 5.30 pm, she takes a coffee break before wrapping up her workday.

Kumawat works as a cloud engineer at Google and has professional experience in cloud technologies, application development and generative AI, according to reports citing her LinkedIn profile.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kaziah Liz Mejo, who grew up in Abu Dhabi, after being crowned Miss Universe India 2026, in Jaipur on August 23

Abu Dhabi's Miss Universe Kaziah Liz Mejo on her win

7m read
Urvashi Rautela's appearance as a judge at the Miss Universe India pageant in Jaipur on Sunday was meant to be a tribute to her country.

Urvashi Rautela's Miss Universe gown sparks flag debate

3m read
Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

2m read
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Sri Lanka Test series

2m read