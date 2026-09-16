The finalist returned to her Bengaluru workplace days after competing for the crown
From the glamour of the Miss Universe India stage to a regular workday at Google, Umanga Kumawat has returned to her corporate job in Bengaluru just weeks after competing in the national pageant.
Kumawat represented Madhya Pradesh at the Miss Universe India 2026 finale in Jaipur on August 23, where she secured a place in the Top 20 among 52 contestants. UAE-born Keralite Kaziah Liz Mejia won the national title.
On September 14, Kumawat shared a one-minute “day in my life” video from Google’s Bengaluru campus, giving her followers a glimpse of her routine after the pageant.
Her day begins at around 9.30 am, when she gets ready for work before heading to the Google campus with her laptop, backpack and earbuds.
Before starting work, she visits the company’s wellness centre, where she uses the treadmill and does stretches and leg exercises.
By around 12.30 pm, she is back at her desk, working on her laptop and reviewing documents.
Lunch comes at around 2.10 pm. While the Google cafeteria offers options including biryani, fruit and dessert, Kumawat chooses noodle soup with greens.
She returns to work at 3pm and later moves to a quieter lounge area. At around 5.30 pm, she takes a coffee break before wrapping up her workday.
Kumawat works as a cloud engineer at Google and has professional experience in cloud technologies, application development and generative AI, according to reports citing her LinkedIn profile.