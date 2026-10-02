Mirzapur director on Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey's Bablu: 'Gave him more agency'

Speaking to The Indian Express's SCREEN, Singh framed the casting change as part of the creative process. "I think the beauty about a make-believe world or doing something creative and fiction is that as an artiste, one always needs to have choices, right? As creators, as actors, what's the one thing that we all desperately want? It's to have choices and to be able to make that choice. And it's a good lesson to learn that everyone needs to be able to follow what their heart is telling them to do," he said.