A young girl's photo shared by her mother on Instagram took Rihanna and others by shock

7-year-old girl's photo takes Rihanna by shock Image Credit: Instagram

Celebrity look-alikes or 'doppelgangers' found on social media are no new thing but this little girl's photo shocked singer and entrepreneur Rihanna too.

"Almost drop my phone, how?" Rihanna captioned the photo on her Instagram page. Originally posted by the girl's mother, who goes by Briaaa on Instagram, the photo on Rihanna's page has more than 5.6 million likes at the time of writing.

Other celebs also reacted to the post; Snoop Dogg wrote, "“When did u have a baby?” while actress Priyanka Chopra commented "Wow".

A touching tribute to the 7-year-old by her mom on her birthday is what seemingly set things rolling when her comments quickly flooded with fans tagging Rihanna and her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.