Melanie C and Jax Jones to headline Emirates Dubai 7s festival with electrifying DJ sets

Jax Jones rose to prominence in 2014 as the featured artist on Duke Dumont’s UK chart-topper “I Got You”. The DJ and producer has since sold more than 60 million singles and racked up nine billion streams, with hits including “You Don’t Know Me”, “Breathe” and “Harder”. He has worked with Demi Lovato, Raye and Years & Years, and has been nominated at the Brits, the Grammys and the Ivor Novellos.