GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Melanie C and Jax Jones to headline Emirates Dubai 7s festival with electrifying DJ sets

Dubai 7s festival promises thrilling music and sports with star-studded lineup

Last updated:
Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spice Girl Melanie C recently completed her fifth year of performances at Pacha Ibiza, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide across the Spice Girls and her solo career.
Spice Girl Melanie C recently completed her fifth year of performances at Pacha Ibiza, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide across the Spice Girls and her solo career.
AFP-ROY ROCHLIN

Melanie C and Jax Jones are the first two big-name artists announced for this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s. They will play DJ sets on the festival’s Beats on 2 stage on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29 respectively.

The three-day event, billed as the Middle East’s largest sports and entertainment festival, returns to The Sevens Stadium from November 27 to 29, ahead of the UAE National Day holiday. Organisers said more artists will be named in the coming weeks.

From Spice Girl to Pacha Ibiza

Most people know Melanie C as one fifth of the Spice Girls, the best-selling female band of all time. Behind the decks, her sets mix house, techno, disco and euphoric club classics. She recently completed her fifth year of performances at Pacha Ibiza, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide across the Spice Girls and her solo career.

In the past 12 months, she has headlined the Apple Music Stage at the TCS London Marathon and performed for Chanel. Earlier in her career she played Coachella and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Jax Jones rose to prominence in 2014 as the featured artist on Duke Dumont’s UK chart-topper “I Got You”. The DJ and producer has since sold more than 60 million singles and racked up nine billion streams, with hits including “You Don’t Know Me”, “Breathe” and “Harder”. He has worked with Demi Lovato, Raye and Years & Years, and has been nominated at the Brits, the Grammys and the Ivor Novellos.

The pair follow Tinie Tempah and DJ EZ, who headlined Beats on 2 in 2025.

“While the sporting action is, of course, a pivotal part of Emirates Dubai 7s, the event has become about so much more,” said festival director Mathew Tait. He added that the two DJs “will undoubtedly elevate the party atmosphere” at Beats on 2.

Rugby’s season starts here

On the pitch, Dubai again opens World Rugby’s HSBC SVNS 2027 season. The series then moves to Cape Town, Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York. It finishes with the HSBC SVNS World Championship 2027 in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux in April and May.

The festival also runs amateur competitions for men and women in rugby, netball, cricket, padel and WODON3 fitness. Gaelic football joins the line-up for the first time this year.

To mark the UAE’s Year of the Family, the stadium will host its biggest Kids’ Zone yet, along with a Ferris wheel and zipline. The festival also falls on the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

What it costs

Ticket prices are unchanged across General Admission and Hospitality for the third year running:

  • General Admission 3-Day Pass: from Dh595

  • 3-Day Family Pass (two adults, two children): Dh1,136

  • Group 3-Day Pass (four or more adults, limited availability): Dh446 per person

  • Saturday or Sunday Day Pass: Dh455

  • Friday entry: Dh75

  • People of Determination (including a carer): Dh375

  • Children under 15: free

New this year are dedicated Beats on 2 tickets, which overlook the rugby on Pitch 2. These are sold separately from standard tickets.

The Fast Pass costs Dh275 per day on Saturday and Sunday. It includes:

  • guaranteed entry to the bar and DJ area

  • an Aperol Spritz or Belvedere welcome drink

  • premium views of the headline acts

  • access to the raised viewing decks at the MMI Spritz Bar and MMI After Dark Bar

  • a no-queue entry lane, priority bar access and re-entry throughout the day

The VIP Lounge costs Dh550 per day.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates Holidays customers can redeem their offers by simply presenting their vouchers and a copy of their passport at the reception of the participating mall or outlet to collect their Welcome Package.

Emirates Holidays adds new perks for Thailand trips

2m read
People board an Etihad Rail train at Dubai's Yalayis station on September 29, 2026, during the inaugural passenger service connecting from Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed City station to Dubai.

Etihad Rail rolls out nol day pass for Dubai travel

3m read
From Dh1,890 to Dh7,900: VIP and Mega packs offer top benefits and one big win

Global Village VIP Packs go on sale today: What to know

3m read
Aquaventure After Dark, Real Madrid and free yoga

Aquaventure After Dark, Real Madrid and free yoga

6m read