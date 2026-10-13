Melanie C and Jax Jones to headline Emirates Dubai 7s festival with electrifying DJ sets

Dubai 7s festival promises thrilling music and sports with star-studded lineup
Melanie C and Jax Jones are the first two big-name artists announced for this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s. They will play DJ sets on the festival’s Beats on 2 stage on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29 respectively.
The three-day event, billed as the Middle East’s largest sports and entertainment festival, returns to The Sevens Stadium from November 27 to 29, ahead of the UAE National Day holiday. Organisers said more artists will be named in the coming weeks.
From Spice Girl to Pacha Ibiza
Most people know Melanie C as one fifth of the Spice Girls, the best-selling female band of all time. Behind the decks, her sets mix house, techno, disco and euphoric club classics. She recently completed her fifth year of performances at Pacha Ibiza, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide across the Spice Girls and her solo career.
In the past 12 months, she has headlined the Apple Music Stage at the TCS London Marathon and performed for Chanel. Earlier in her career she played Coachella and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
Jax Jones rose to prominence in 2014 as the featured artist on Duke Dumont’s UK chart-topper “I Got You”. The DJ and producer has since sold more than 60 million singles and racked up nine billion streams, with hits including “You Don’t Know Me”, “Breathe” and “Harder”. He has worked with Demi Lovato, Raye and Years & Years, and has been nominated at the Brits, the Grammys and the Ivor Novellos.
The pair follow Tinie Tempah and DJ EZ, who headlined Beats on 2 in 2025.
“While the sporting action is, of course, a pivotal part of Emirates Dubai 7s, the event has become about so much more,” said festival director Mathew Tait. He added that the two DJs “will undoubtedly elevate the party atmosphere” at Beats on 2.
Rugby’s season starts here
On the pitch, Dubai again opens World Rugby’s HSBC SVNS 2027 season. The series then moves to Cape Town, Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York. It finishes with the HSBC SVNS World Championship 2027 in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux in April and May.
The festival also runs amateur competitions for men and women in rugby, netball, cricket, padel and WODON3 fitness. Gaelic football joins the line-up for the first time this year.
To mark the UAE’s Year of the Family, the stadium will host its biggest Kids’ Zone yet, along with a Ferris wheel and zipline. The festival also falls on the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
What it costs
Ticket prices are unchanged across General Admission and Hospitality for the third year running:
General Admission 3-Day Pass: from Dh595
3-Day Family Pass (two adults, two children): Dh1,136
Group 3-Day Pass (four or more adults, limited availability): Dh446 per person
Saturday or Sunday Day Pass: Dh455
Friday entry: Dh75
People of Determination (including a carer): Dh375
Children under 15: free
New this year are dedicated Beats on 2 tickets, which overlook the rugby on Pitch 2. These are sold separately from standard tickets.
The Fast Pass costs Dh275 per day on Saturday and Sunday. It includes:
guaranteed entry to the bar and DJ area
an Aperol Spritz or Belvedere welcome drink
premium views of the headline acts
access to the raised viewing decks at the MMI Spritz Bar and MMI After Dark Bar
a no-queue entry lane, priority bar access and re-entry throughout the day
The VIP Lounge costs Dh550 per day.