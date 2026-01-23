The singer says health, safety and medical advice led her family’s decision
Dubai: Meghan Trainor has a new addition to her family.
The 'All about that bass' pop star and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their daughter Mikey Moon on January 18. This time around, they chose to use a surrogate.
The couple already has two sons. Riley is 4 years old, and Barry is 2. Trainor carried both boys herself.
Trainor, explained that surrogacy wasn't their original plan. She and Sabara, her husband, had many discussions with their medical team. Doctors advised her that using a surrogate was the safest option for their family.
"We are forever grateful for that option," Trainor shared in a recent interview with the People's magazine. She emphasized that every family's path looks different.
The singer wants to remove any stigma around surrogacy. She believes it deserves to be celebrated, not whispered about. "It's rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork," she said.
Trainor had a lot of praise for the woman who carried her daughter. She described her as selfless, strong, and loving. The two stayed connected throughout the entire pregnancy.
"She gave us the greatest gift of our lives," Trainor said. She and Sabara checked in regularly with their surrogate. They wanted to make sure she was doing well and felt supported.
The surrogate's identity remains private.
Trainor's previous pregnancies came with serious difficulties.
When Riley was born, he had trouble breathing. He spent days in the NICU before doctors cleared him to go home. Meanwhile, Trainor was left alone on the operating table for 45 minutes while she was sewn up. Her husband went with their son to the NICU.
That experience left deep scars. Trainor later revealed she developed PTSD from Riley's birth. She described feeling abandoned during what should have been a joyful moment.
Her second pregnancy brought different struggles. After Barry arrived, Trainor reached what she called a breaking point. She dealt with panic attacks and extreme exhaustion. At one point, she felt unsafe even holding her baby.
"I felt like my body was giving up on me," she wrote in a personal essay earlier this year.
Trainor has become vocal about the harder parts of being a mom. She questions why mothers are expected to act like everything is fine when it often isn't.
"Having a kid is the hardest thing," she wrote. She seeks out other moms to share experiences and realized many feel the same way. The singer released a book called "Dear Future Mama" in 2023. It covers pregnancy and parenting.
Trainor announced Mikey Moon's birth on Instagram on January 20. She posted photos of the whole family together. Her sons Riley and Barry even got to pick their sister's middle name.
"We are over the moon in love with this precious girl," she wrote in the caption.
People had varied responses to the surrogacy news. Some praised Trainor for being open about her medical needs. One person pointed out that she shared more than necessary about such a personal choice.
Others noted that pregnancy carries risks for everyone. Using a surrogate naturally reduces those dangers for the intended mother.
Some critics questioned the ethics of surrogacy. They called it elitist since only wealthy people can afford it. A few made accusations that she didn't want to loose her ozempic body.
Trainor's next album, "Toy With Me," comes out April 24.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox