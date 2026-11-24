The Oscar winner will join his longtime collaborator Gary White
Matt Damon's next big Abu Dhabi appearance is on a stage built around one of the planet's most urgent causes, and the general public is invited.
The Oscar winner will join his longtime collaborator Gary White on Tuesday December 8 at The Oasis Main Stage, inside ADNEC Exhibition Centre. The pair co-founded Water.org, and they're in town for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE and Senegal are co-hosting from December 8 to 10.
More than a cameo
Damon has spent years working behind the scenes on safe water and sanitation, and this visit is about that work, not his films. He and White will talk about how smarter investment can bring clean water and toilets to millions of people.
The fine print: when and where
What: Ideas Abu Dhabi programme featuring Matt Damon and Gary White
When: Tuesday December 8, 11am to 12:30pm (Damon's exact slot is still to be confirmed)
Where: The Oasis Main Stage, ADNEC Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi
Cost: The Oasis is open to the public, with registration through the official UN Water Conference website
A musical warm-up the night before
The programme opens on Monday December 7 at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center. Grammy-winning Senegalese star Youssou N'Dour will share the stage with the UAE's Lewah Maritime Ensemble in a one-off performance created for the occasion.
Before you go
The Oasis is free and open to everyone, but it is yet to be confirmed whether Damon's session needs its own booking or whether general registration guarantees a seat. If you want to see him, register early on the official UN Water Conference website and keep an eye out for updates closer to the date.