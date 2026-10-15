Mariah Carey to bring Christmas magic to Abu Dhabi

The global music star will perform at Etihad Arena on December 12
Abu Dhabi: Christmas celebrations in Abu Dhabi are set to get a musical boost as global superstar Mariah Carey, popularly known as the “Queen of Christmas”, brings her festive concert to Etihad Arena on Yas Island on December 12, 2026.
The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer will perform as part of Mariah Carey’s Christmastime, a festive show featuring her celebrated Christmas music and bringing the holiday spirit to audiences in the UAE.
Tickets for the concert start at Dh249, offering fans an opportunity to experience one of the world's most recognisable voices live in the UAE capital.
The concert is being organised by Theory Eleven Entertainment in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.
Christmas special
Carey has become closely associated with Christmas celebrations worldwide, largely thanks to her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, released in 1994 as part of her album Merry Christmas. The song has remained a holiday favourite for more than three decades.
Beyond her Christmas hits, Carey has enjoyed a successful career spanning more than 30 years, producing chart-topping songs including Hero, Fantasy and We Belong Together.
She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022, recognising her contribution to contemporary pop and R&B music.
The December 12 performance will add to Abu Dhabi's year-end entertainment calendar, bringing international music and festive celebrations to Yas Island.